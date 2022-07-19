Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport | Loop Jamaica

Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

This image provided courtesy of Massport, shows Rowdy the Cat, after being captured on Wednesday July 13, 2022, at Logan Airport in Boston. (Photo: Courtesy of Massport via AP)

A family’s beloved pet cat that’s been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.

“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught,” an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy in a statement.

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

“I’m kind of in disbelief,” said her owner, Patty Sahli. “I thought, ‘What are the odds we’re actually going to get her back?’ But I got a call this morning and I am just so shocked.”

Rowdy’s time on the lam began June 24, as Sahli and her husband, Rich, returned to the US from 15 years in Germany with the Army.

When their Lufthansa flight landed, the 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage, in pursuit of some birds.

Soon Rowdy herself was on the receiving end of a chase, as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.

By Mark Pratt

Source

