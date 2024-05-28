Petrojam hails slain footballer Rafiek Thomas Loop Jamaica

Petrojam Limited has expresses regret at the tragic and sudden passing of footballer Rafiek Thomas, following injuries he sustained in a shooting incident in Denham Town, Kingston on Tuesday morning.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the state-owned oil refinery said Thomas was a valued member of its football team, and represented the company for several years, including in the 2023 Business House Football Competition.

The company added that Thomas was employed by a company that is contracted to Petrojam, and stated that he “enjoyed good camaraderie with the Petrojam team”.

In closing, the company said, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time”.

Thomas was shot and killed during an early morning house invasion by gunmen.

Reports are that the well-known football player was at home when gunmen kicked in the door to his premises and opened fire.

The shooters then fled from the area.

Thomas and another man were found injured, and were rushed to hospital, where the footballer was pronounced dead.

News of the death has left the sports community in shock.

Thomas, during his football career, played for teams such as Tivoli Gardens, Harbour View FC, Boy’s Town and Humble Lion.