Petrojam hails slain footballer Rafiek Thomas Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Petrojam hails slain footballer Rafiek Thomas Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

SAINT’s Fashion Face scouts a new class

PNP threatens protests, court action re Gov’t’s Portmore parish push

Djokovic battles into 2nd round of French Open after Herbert triumph

Content creator Yahneake Sterling Russell on why you need SPF now!

Petrojam hails slain footballer Rafiek Thomas

Furniture, facelift and fans for Josephine Glasspole Basic School

Canadian woman charged with disorderly conduct at NMIA

Shericka Jackson returns to action in Oslo on Thursday

Timo Werner to stay on loan at Tottenham for next season

15-year-old girl from Fairy Hill, Portland missing from May 8

Tuesday May 28

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Rafiek Thomas

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Petrojam Limited has expresses regret at the tragic and sudden passing of footballer Rafiek Thomas, following injuries he sustained in a shooting incident in Denham Town, Kingston on Tuesday morning.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the state-owned oil refinery said Thomas was a valued member of its football team, and represented the company for several years, including in the 2023 Business House Football Competition.

The company added that Thomas was employed by a company that is contracted to Petrojam, and stated that he “enjoyed good camaraderie with the Petrojam team”.

In closing, the company said, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time”.

Thomas was shot and killed during an early morning house invasion by gunmen.

Reports are that the well-known football player was at home when gunmen kicked in the door to his premises and opened fire.

The shooters then fled from the area.

Thomas and another man were found injured, and were rushed to hospital, where the footballer was pronounced dead.

News of the death has left the sports community in shock.

Thomas, during his football career, played for teams such as Tivoli Gardens, Harbour View FC, Boy’s Town and Humble Lion.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

SAINT’s Fashion Face scouts a new class

Jamaica News

PNP threatens protests, court action re Gov’t’s Portmore parish push

Sport

Djokovic battles into 2nd round of French Open after Herbert triumph

More From

Jamaica News

Senior medical officer in Manchester dies

The board, directorate and staff members of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), and in particular the Mandeville Regional Hospital (MRH) in Manchester are saddened by the death of former lo

See also

Sport

Shericka Jackson returns to action in Oslo on Thursday

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson will return to action on Thursday at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, the sixth stop on the Wanda Diamond League schedule.
Jackson is set to compete in t

Jamaica News

15-year-old girl from Fairy Hill, Portland missing from May 8

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rediann Wilson of Zion Hill district, Fairy Hill, Portland, who has been missing since Wednesday, May 8.
She is of brown complexion, medium build

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Well known football player from Jamaica shot dead by gunmen

A popular football player in Jamaica’s Premier league, Rafeik Thomas,  was shot and killed in Denham Town West Kingston on Tuesday during a house invasion carried out by gunmen.
Another man

Sport

Thompson-Herah finishes last in 100m at Pre Classic, Sha’Carri wins

Shanieka Ricketts was the best-placed Jamaican at the meet, finishing third in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 14.55 metres

Jamaica News

Five-day water supply disruption scheduled for sections of Manchester

The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that water supply to customers served by the Victoria Town Pump Station in Manchester will be suspended from 10am on Wednesday, May 29 to 6pm on Sunday,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols