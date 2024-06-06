Petrojam recovers from fire that damaged sections of refinery Loop Jamaica

Petrojam Limited has fully recovered from the fire that damaged sections of the refinery in March of this year.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, provided an update during his contribution to the 2024/25 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 4).

He noted that from January to December 2023, Petrojam supplied 11.79 million barrels of products to the local and export markets.

This, he said. was realised from a mix of refining and importation of finished petroleum products.

“In fact, in 2023 Petrojam supplied 5,000 barrels of the special grade asphalt needed to pave the upgraded runway according to international standards at the Sangster International Airport, during their improvement works over the past years,” Vaz said.

He also informed that Petrojam is tipped to supply the asphalt needed to upgrade the runway at the Norman Manley International Airport. This project will begin in the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

Furthermore, during the calendar year, approximately 50,000 barrels of asphalt were supplied to pave the South Coast Highway.

“In support of the local manufacturing sector, Petrojam installed facilities at and commenced supply of approximately 12,000 barrels of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the Red Stripe Plant on Spanish Town Road in 2023,” Vaz told the House.

Vaz pointed out that the main strategy Petrojam will be pursuing for the financial year 2024/2025 is the improvement of operational efficiency.

He said areas of focus include oil loss, crude processing, plant reliability, risk management, and environmental protection/energy conservation.