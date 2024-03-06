Petrojam shutters fire-affected section of refinery, assessing damage Loop Jamaica

Petrojam shutters fire-affected section of refinery, assessing damage
Jamaica News
Petrojam shutters fire-affected section of refinery, assessing damage

Wednesday Mar 06

… assures public that it will continue to supply product despite fire

5 hrs ago

The scene at Petrojam’s Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston location on Tuesday evening.

The State-owned petroleum refinery Petrojam has shifted its attention to assessing the extent of the damage caused by a fire at a section of its Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, location on Tuesday.

The fire that started after 7pm affected one of its operations section. No injuries were reported, Petrojam confirmed.

“To ensure the safety of our personnel and prevent further escalation, the decision has been made to temporarily take the affected plant offline,” the oil refinery said late Tuesday.

Acknowledging that there might be concerns following the incident, Petrojam moved to assure customers and stakeholders, in an early morning update on Wednesday.

“Both loading facilities in Kingston and Montego Bay opened this morning as per standard business hours. At Petrojam, we maintain a substantial reserve of products to ensure uninterrupted supply to the country in any emergency situation,” Petrojam General Manager Telroy Morgan said. 

“We understand the critical nature of our products and firmly stand by our mandate to ensure that Jamaica never runs out of fuel. We remain fully committed to consistently and reliably meeting the needs of our customers and assures you there are sufficient supplies in place,” he said.

Petrojam also thanked the Jamaica Fire Brigade and emergency crews for their rapid response and effective containment of the fire on Tuesday evening.

It also committed to providing timely updates as the the investigation and damage assessment progress.

Petrojam is Jamaica’s only petroleum refinery and it is owned by the Government of Jamaica. It supplies a full range of domestic, transportation and industrial petroleum products.

