Petrojam workers stage sickout; fuel still reaching the market for now Loop Jamaica

Workers at the island’s sole petroleum refinery, Petrojam, are currently staging a sickout in protest at the pace of negotiations surrounding a restructuring exercise.

Loop News understands that scores of the refinery’s more than 250 workers called in sick on Tuesday.

Despite the industrial action, public relations officer at Petrojam, Latoya Pennant, has assured that the market is still being supplied at this time.

“There’s minimal interruption regarding product supplies to the market. Our loading facilities close at 1:00pm on a Wednesday, but we’re still supplying products from the Kingston loading rack,” Pennant told Loop News Wednesday afternoon.

She said a meeting was to be held shortly with the union representing the workers, the Union of Clerical, Administrative, and Supervisory Employees (UCASE), with a view to reach a swift solution.

Pennant explained that the sickout stems from concerns regarding the compensation restructuring for workers, however, she could not say whether it was the pace of the negotiations or what workers were offered that had triggered the apparent industrial action.

While Pennant could not say exactly how many workers had called in sick, she emphasised that the facilities at the Marcus Garvey Drive-based refinery were still being manned.

“The critical facilities are being manned and that’s very important, because we have to fulfil our mandate to ensure that our products are available to the market. We’re trying to do that in both Kingston and Montego Bay,” she said.

When asked how soon there could be a shortage of fuel if the industrial action is protracted, Pennant said those discussions are taking place but, more importantly, she said steps are being taken to resolve the dispute in the shortest possible time.

“We’re trying to ensure that there’s continuity, however that is done,” she said.