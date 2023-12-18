Pfizer vaccine now available in country-MOHW Loop Jamaica

Home
Pfizer vaccine now available in country-MOHW

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) are reporting that the Pfizer vaccine is now available in Jamaica.

The country received a donation of 45,000 doses of the vaccine from the US Government on December 13, 2023, a release from the MOHW stated.

This donation of vaccines will be available to all members of the public for both initial vaccination and booster doses. Persons are encouraged to visitany of the more than 78 vaccination sites to receive the additional/booster dose of Pfizer.

Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

It is especially important that members of high-risk groups – the elderly; pregnant women; persons with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heartdisease and chronic kidney failure; as well as health and frontline workers –get vaccinated, including against the flu, which is among the respiratoryviruses currently in circulation.

Boy held with gun at school fete

Charges are pending for a 17-year-old boy who was held with a gun on the compound of a high school in St Catherine on Friday.
Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 8pm, a team of offi

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Cold front to move across island Monday

See also

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is forecasting that a cold front is expected to move across Jamaica on Monday, while a trough that is now across the island is expected to remain over the next fe

Jamaica News

Man shot dead at fishing village bar

A 36-year-old fisherman was gunned down by in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine, on Saturday. 
Police reports are that about 6:30pm,  Donovan Collin Taylor was at bar in the Old Harbour Bay f

Jamaica News

Another child found wandering; cops want help to find family

The St Andrew Central police say they are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite a boy with his family. The boy was found wandering on Montrose Road, Kingston 6 on Friday.
The police said he wa

Jamaica News

Jamaican trio allegedly stole US$2.8m from Americans

Seven people, including three Jamaicans, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, United States, on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.
Th

Jamaica News

2 teachers report losing nearly $140k in suspected debit card cloning

JTA president flays rising fraudulent attacks on bank accounts of local educators

 

