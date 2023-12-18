Pfizer vaccine now available in country-MOHW Loop Jamaica

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) are reporting that the Pfizer vaccine is now available in Jamaica.

The country received a donation of 45,000 doses of the vaccine from the US Government on December 13, 2023, a release from the MOHW stated.

This donation of vaccines will be available to all members of the public for both initial vaccination and booster doses. Persons are encouraged to visitany of the more than 78 vaccination sites to receive the additional/booster dose of Pfizer.

Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

It is especially important that members of high-risk groups – the elderly; pregnant women; persons with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heartdisease and chronic kidney failure; as well as health and frontline workers –get vaccinated, including against the flu, which is among the respiratoryviruses currently in circulation.