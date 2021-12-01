Pfizer vaccines again available to general public | Loop Jamaica

Effective Wednesday, December 1, Jamaicans 18 years and older can again access the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The health minister said the latest decision was taken by the Cabinet to administer the Pfizer doses to the general population in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the possibility of a fourth wave.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says decision also comes as 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be made available to the general public beginning Wednesday.

The administration will be done through appointments, health officials have disclosed.

The decision represents a shift in the Government’s policy of administering the vaccine to children between the ages 12 and 18 only.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are asked to make an appointment starting at 10:00 a.m. using the Ministry of Health & Wellness’s website (www.moh.gov.jm) or by calling the National Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Persons should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace to their appointments.

The Ministry, meanwhile, is continuing to administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to persons 18 years and older. Children 12 years and older will continue to be vaccinated in the school setting through the Ministry of Education, Youth & Information.

Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

Up to 10:00 pm on Tuesday (November 30), a total of 1,114,269 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

Of that number, 691,700 were first doses, 443,119 were second doses and 69,450 were single dose. Some 18.6% of the population is fully vaccinated.