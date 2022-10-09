Phabian, Simon hailed for relevance of ‘Love to the World’ lyrics Loop Jamaica

Upcoming artistes Phabian and Simon Splinta are being hailed from near and far across the globe for the increasing relevance of the message in their single, ‘Love to the World’, which was released in late May of this year by Studio Jah Bless.

The single is picking up a buzz, especially in the United States, and is being seen almost in a prophetic vein by music lovers and others increasingly concerned about the seemingly unending violence besetting Jamaica over recent times, including children becoming both perpetrators and victims of homicides.

Having released the single just ahead of the horrific murder of a young mother and her four children in June, which shocked the nation and forced many persons into deep reflection on the violent trends within the society, another major tragedy has hit home relative to the message from the song.

The recent stabbing death of a 16-year-old student of Kingston Technical High School by a 17-year-old schoolmate of hers, has again put much spotlight on the need for true ‘Love to the World’, including capturing the imagination of the ‘boys and the girls’, as was penned in the song.

In responding to the positives coming from the release, Phabian said he and Simon Splinta are musically saying to people that they (the artistes) would love to see a change in the world towards peace and goodwill, especially in Jamaica.

“If you really listen to the catchy chorus you will catch the love we are trying to generate; loved to the world, including the ghetto boys and girls,” he indicated.

https://youtu.be/tfANE57puNc

“Look at it, life is your greatest gift and if you lose it, you cannot have it renewed, so life is the greatest thing, and everybody only gets one,” he elaborated.

He gave thanks for the “many calls we have been getting from across the world, as far away as Africa and Asia, about the relevance of the message in the song.”

Phabian

Phabian said as an artiste, he intends to remain true to his purpose in life generally, and “my primary focus has to be on the positive impact of the music on people, so I am grateful that it is reaching far and wide and impacting positively.”

Love to the World focuses on the ongoing crime monster nationally, and chastises persons for acts like “cutting women and children’s throats” and “killing the girls like goats”, which before the Clarendon massacre, may have been seen as merely melodious rhyming in song.

But after the exact references made by the duo through only artistic application and interpretation of some of the harsh realities of present-day life in the society, many have become glued to the song and its more than clear relevance to many of the latest shocking incidents nationally, and so much of what transpired before.

“One message mi want to send out. When Yuh touch di road, di best mi want yuh bring out

“Death (mi) nah promote, badness mi definitely nah guh support.

Yuh caan kill di girls dem like dem a goat, can’t shoot baby an cut dem throat.”

“Yuh know seh badness nah run di route, settle dung and be a good scout.”

That came from the artistes less than a month before what has now been widely labelled as the ‘Clarendon Massacre’, with the young woman and her four children being all discovered lifeless at their home with their throats cut.

Phabian (left) performing in the company of fellow recording artiste, Tyrical, in Barbican, St Andrew during Reggae Month celebrations in 2019.

Then, from friends, colleagues and associates, Phabian – real name Fabian Robinson – started coming in for much more attention than before because of the relevance of the very positive message in the song and, of course, its unfortunate timeliness.

The Love to the World artiste said then that he is intrinsically against violence, and intends to continue to do his part to get the message of peace and love back on the front burner of life globally, including in his beloved Jamaica.

With an increasing audience and fan base as the problem of violence in societies intensifies in many places, including in Jamaica, Phabian said it is extremely positive to get calls from fans about the single.

“From many places, including on the other side of the globe in many cases, people simply want to directly associate with me and Simon because of the relevance and catchiness of the music that we have put out and are continuing to put out.”

He conceded that as artistes, they are looking to make it big in music materially, but said it “will have to be with the kind of foundation, substance and relevance that will keep you in the hearts of the fans for a long, long time, and not just about hitting the glitz and glamour of the moment.”