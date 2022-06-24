Phabian, Simon Splinta hit ‘prophetic note’ with ‘Love to the World’ | Loop Jamaica

Upcoming musical artiste Phabian is getting some sudden and extreme attention because of the message in his new song, ‘Love to the World’, which was released in late May of this year by Studio Jah Bless.

The single now appears to be almost prophetic in relation to Tuesday’s horrific murder of a young mother and her four children in Clarendon, which shocked the nation and has forced many persons into deep reflection and thoughts generally about the violent trends within the society these days.

Done in tandem with another artiste, Simon Splinta, Love to the World focussed on the ongoing crime monster nationally, including chastising persons for acts like “cutting women and children’s throats” and “killing the girls like goats”, which before Tuesday, may have been seen as merely melodious rhyming in song.

But after the exact references made by the duo through only artistic application and interpretation of some of the harsh realities of present-day life in the society, many have become glued to the song and its more than clear relevance to the latest shocking incident nationally, and so much of what has transpired before.

“One message mi want to send out. When Yuh touch di road, di best mi want yuh bring out

“Death (mi) nah promote, badness mi definitely nah guh support.

Yuh caan kill di girls dem like dem a goat, can’t shoot baby an cut dem throat.”

“Yuh know seh badness nah run di route, settle dung and be a good scout.”

The came front and centre from a young artiste less that a month before the what has now been widely labelled as the ‘Clarendon Massacre’, with the young woman and her four children being discovered all lifeless with their throats cut.

From friends, colleagues, associates and members of his Seaview Gardens community in St Andrew, Phabian, christened Fabian Robinson, has been coming in for much attention because of the relevance of the very positive message in the song and, of course, its unfortunate timeliness.

The Love to the World artiste said he is intrinsically against violence and intends to continue to do his part to get the message of peace and love back on the front burner of life, including in his beloved Jamaica.

Already, he has been drawing some increased attention to his music in general, which includes previous recordings, some of which are still unreleased. For example, this Sunday he is slated to hit the stage at Bob Marley Beach in Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

The buzz also included the premiering of Love to the World on local radio station, The Edge 105 FM, with DJ Neil on ‘Outsyde Fridayz’ this week.

Phabian said a video is soon to be done for the single.

While he dabbles into a range of musical genres, Phabian says his central focus is strong message in his music, which he says will take him far and keep him going in the business for a very long time.