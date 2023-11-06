Pharmacy owner, worker fined for selling expired drugs to pharmacist Loop Jamaica

A pharmacy owner and one of his employees were slapped with fines totalling $400,000 after they confessed to breaching the Pharmacy Act when they sold expired drugs to a woman who was, ironically, also a pharmacist.

Dave Murphy, the pharmacy operator, and his employee, John Love, were arrested and charged after the female complainant reported them to the Pharmacy Council of Jamaica in relation to the March 5, 2023 transaction.

They appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court last week.

Senior Parish Judge Yvette Wentworth-Miller fined Murphy $250,000, with an alternative of six months in prison, following his guilty plea to the charge of causing the dispensing of pharmaceutical drugs by a person without a licence.

Love, who pleaded guilty to dispensing pharmaceutical drugs without a licence, was fined $150,000, with the alternative of six months in prison if the fine is not paid.

Reports are that the female pharmacist visited the pharmacy that was being operated by Murphy.

A prescription was presented, and the applicable medication was dispensed by Love.

On closer inspection of the medication by the woman when she got home, she realised that the expiry date of the item was concealed. Once removed, it was realised that the expiry date had passed.

The woman reported the matter to the Pharmacy Council of Jamaica, and a probe was subsequently launched.

The complainant returned to the pharmacy sometime later to have the medication replaced, and during that time she met Murphy, who allegedly urged her to advise the council that the matter had been rectified.

However, both Murphy and Love were subsequently arrested and charged with the offences relative to breaching the Pharmacy Act.