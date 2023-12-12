Phil Simmons appointed Karachi Kings head coach Loop Jamaica

Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. Simmons assumes the role previously held by former South Africa all-rounder Johan Botha.

A veteran of 26 Tests and 143 ODIs between 1987 and 1999, Simmons boasts an extensive coaching career, including multiple tenures with the West Indies. His most recent coaching stint with the team ended after their early exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Currently serving as the head coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and LA Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC), Simmons brings a wealth of experience to the Karachi Kings.

Having played one international game in Karachi during the 1987 World Cup, Simmons expressed his anticipation in a statement, stating, “Returning to Karachi, a city I hold dear from my playing days, feels like a homecoming. I am thrilled to join forces with Haider Azhar and the rest of the team’s think tank, drawing from the rich cricketing heritage of this country.”

Karachi Kings, who won the PSL title in 2020, will look to Simmons to revive their fortunes after failing to make the playoffs in both the 2022 and 2023 tournaments.

The 2024 PSL season is set to run from February 13 to March 18.