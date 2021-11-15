Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte won’t run against daughter in election, spokesperson says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Earlier, Duterte’s communications secretary said the President would run for vice president, potentially facing his daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, who filed her candidacy for the same position, according to CNN affiliate CNN Philippines.

“They love each other, father and daughter Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Mayor Inday Sara. They will not go against each other, they will not run against each other,” Roque told reporters.

Duterte is not eligible to run for president again.

Monday’s deadline for Philippine political parties to finalize candidates for next year’s election is keeping voters on the edge, with last-minute changes expected in unpredictable but significant presidential and vice presidential races.

