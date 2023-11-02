Phillip Paulwell remembers slain daughter on her birthday Loop Jamaica

On what would have been his daughter Sarayah’s first birthday, veteran lawmaker Phillip Paulwell remembered her by sharing several photographs on his social media platforms.

“Happy birthday princess Sarayah, sleep with the angels,” he wrote.

Tragically, 10-month-old Sarayah and her mother, Toshyna Patterson, were murdered in September in a murder-for-hire plot allegedly orchestrated by Leoda Bradshaw, a US Navy petty officer and the mother of another child by Paulwell.

Paulwell’s heartfelt post featuring five pictures of his daughter prompted an outpouring of sympathy from followers. Many expressed respect for Paulwell and offered condolences on his tremendous loss.

“My condolences MP. I respect you so much and hope that through all these trials and tribulation you will definitely come out victorious,” a man wrote on Instagram.

“This breaks my heart into so many pieces. You didn’t deserve this baby girl,” a woman commented.

“My condolences MP (Paulwell). May the good Lord grant you the strength to go and recover,” said a male Instagram user.

Little Sarayah and her mother were kidnapped from their St Andrew home before being shot and their bodies burned and disposed of on September 9.

Two accused men, whose identities have not been publicly revealed for security reasons, recently pleaded guilty to their alleged roles in the murder-for-hire plot.

Both will be sentenced on November 15.