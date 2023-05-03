Phillips accuses Gov’t of mishandling transport sector, ruining JUTC Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, has accused the Government of mishandling the transport sector and mismanaging the State-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

Phillips levelled the accusation at the Andrew Holness-led Administration on Tuesday during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

“Bad policy, political interference, and lack of vision are killing Jamaica’s transport sector, and the bad old days of the 1980s are back with us,” Phillips said as he promised that a future People’s National Party (PNP) Administration will overhaul the cash-strapped JUTC.

“We need a new direction for urban and rural public transport,” Phillips added.

The Opposition spokesman highlighted that 20 years ago, “we (the PNP) had a new vision when the JUTC was established to offer the commuting public a first-class transportation system with the vision of a modern, efficient, safe, and cost-effective service.

“We moved away from a ramshackle transport system of the 1980s, but sad to say, we are right back there,” he said.

Opposition Spokesman on Transport Mikael Phillips (File photo)

Phillips asserted that a new direction was badly needed to take Jamaica’s transport sector forward to achieve global standards. He remarked that any transport study would indicate that governments give public transport the same priority as all other societal functions because it is a reasonable reflection of the overall society and can influence the priorities of the country.

“Public transport must have sustainability, values, benefits, and capacity,” he said.

Despite his criticism of the Administration, Phillips acknowledged that there is no short-term fix, noting that the public transport system needs a medium and long-term plan of five to 10 years “to get us out of the mess and restore the vision and mission of 20 years ago, for the Jamaican people”.

“The plan must involve all players in the sector together, representing the taxi associations, the JUTC, Transport Authority, the police, the private sector, and the government. Everyone must be at the table presenting their inputs, and developing this plan, that no matter which administration comes to office, there will be a road map to an improved, if not ideal national public transport sector for the country,” Phillips said.

He also charged that the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR), where the JUTC operates, was a quagmire in urgent need of attention. He pointed out that in 2016, there were 2,000 hackney carriage licences in the KMTR, with the number ballooning to 7,000 by 2022 in Kingston and St Andrew alone.

“That is why we are bursting at the seams, safety is compromised, driving habits are dangerous, and there is no infrastructure to accommodate this increase of over 300 per cent,” said Phillips.

He said, too, that the system must be urgently rationalised as most hackney carriages operate like route taxis, contrary to their licences.

“There are limited parking locations to provide a safe environment for operators and commuters (with drivers) in the process of picking up and setting down (passengers), poor governance from the regulator, and little or no policy direction from the government on the crisis,” Phillips added.

He questioned whether there was a need to go back to the franchise system in the KMTR and asked, “How will the JUTC manage routes it has abandoned?”

Phillips also wanted to know what percentage of the 120 routes the JUTC has that it can adequately service and how will the hilly routes be serviced with limited resources.

“Public transport needs policy and leadership to manage this deep crisis. Time come for a new direction,” he said.