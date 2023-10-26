Phillips willing to meet with Vaz on fare issues, but…  Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, has indicated that he is willing to engage Transport Minister Daryl Vaz on issues related to the recent granting of increases for bus and taxi fares, which led to a subsequent public spat between the Government and Opposition this week.

Phillips is insisting that before that conversation can happen, however, Vaz must apologise for describing People’s National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding as a “political despot” for chiding the Government over raising the fares at a time when inflationary pressures remain high.

While on a tour of his Manchester North Western constituency with Golding on Wednesday, Phillips said Vaz’s behaviour is unbecoming.

“It is unbecoming of any minister—be it on the JLP (Jamaica Labour Party) or the PNP side—to describe the leader of the Opposition as a despot,” he insisted.

“That’s unbecoming, and I will not be participating in anymore conversation with the (Transport Sector) Committee that he has set up until he apologises to the Opposition for those comments and be a big man… about this, and have a conversation that is fruitful, not to his benefit or mine, but to every Jamaican that uses public transport,” said Phillips.

The stage was set for this week’s verbal clash on the fare increase issue when Golding, who was speaking at a party meeting in St Mary on Sunday night, lambasted the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government for granting the fare increase to bus and taxi operators.

“We have a Government that after two years of wicked inflation coming out of COVID, what dem do? Raise up the taxi and bus fare on the people,” Golding told cheering comrades.

“Now, we know that the transport operators need an increase, but a Government looking at a situation like this would have to find a way to cushion that crisis from the people,” the PNP president suggested.

Vaz then responded late Monday night, pointing out that Phillips was part of the Transport Sector Committee and was “fully aware” of what was the outcome of fare increase discussions.

But Phillips rejected that suggestion in a subsequent statement on Tuesday, during which he also revealed that he was withdrawing from the committee.

He said the Opposition’s participation in the committee would not include deliberating on fares.

“I, therefore, was not a part of the sub-committee which made the recommendation for a 35 per cent fare increase in two stages of 19 per cent on October 15, 2023, and a compounded 16 per cent on April 1, 2024,” Phillips indicated.

Vaz had also taken aim at Golding on Monday night by rejecting his proposal for a removal of the hedge fund gas tax and a capping of the special consumption tax (SCT) on fuel, branding it all as “fiscal indiscipline”.

Vaz declared: “Now, here comes Mark Golding, on the political platform. A political despot likened to the socialist ‘70s; power at all cost.”

The minister has since indicated in media interviews that he is willing to apologise for the comments, and called on Phillips to reconsider withdrawing from the committee.

Phillips on Wednesday maintained that the fare increase, while needed by some transport operators, has impacted already struggling Jamaicans, especially those living in rural areas, who are dealing with their respective cost of living challenges.

“If the minister (Vaz) was mature enough, seeing that he wants a national dialogue on transport, (he) should have taken what was being suggested over the last few years in dealing with the hedge tax and capping the SCT,” he argued.

Phillips said Vaz should have also had a conversation with the Opposition on these proposals, and see what is “workable”.

Another proposal he said the PNP has put forward is that, “…The fare table should be considered by the OUR (Office of Utilities Regulations) and not left in the hands of the political directorate.”

When left in the hands of the Government, Phillips claimed commuters get “double percentage increase” in fares, which he said is hard on the consumer.

“… And for the length of time operators have to wait for it (the fare increase) also damages those who are operators in the sector, so you know what we want is a mature conversation,” stated Phillips.