Phone stolen during burglary ‘tracked directly to teenage boy’ Loop Jamaica

A 16-year-old boy in St Thomas has been charged with several breaking-related offences following a burglary in Golden Grove Meadows in the parish on Sunday, August 28.

Reports are that about 12:30 am, a woman woke up to the sound of a broken window at the back of her house.

Her iPhone 13 Pro Max and $20,000 were also noted to be missing.

The police were summoned and the cellular phone was tracked and reportedly discovered in the teen’s possession.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with burglary and larceny, as well as receiving stolenproperty.

His court date is being arranged.