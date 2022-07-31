PHOTO OF THE DAY: Political unity on display at Denbigh 2022 Loop Jamaica

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Political unity on display at Denbigh 2022
PHOTO OF THE DAY: Political unity on display at Denbigh 2022

I was a welcomed show of political unity on stage at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Saturday, among Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr (centre), State Minister in the ministry, Frank Witter (left) and Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture, Lothian Cousins, which was captured as Loop News’ Photo of the Day. (Photo: Llewellyn Wynter)

It was an atmosphere of maturity and a good measure of respect and unity among the trio of Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr; State Minister in the ministry, Frank Witter; and Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture, Lothian Cousins, on stage on Saturday at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon, which was captured as Loop News’ Photo of the Day.

It was certainly a good sign that spoke volumes for the national drive to lift agriculture to much higher levels locally.

