PHOTOS: A couple hits, some misses from the ’23 Golden Globe Awards Loop Jamaica

PHOTOS: A couple hits, some misses from the '23 Golden Globe Awards
Paul Walter Hauser poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for “Black Bird”. (Photos: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

There was colour, there was metallic, there was black. There were bustle trains and tulle!

It was the night of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, and naturally, there was more melodrama than the Bold & The Beautiful on the grey carpet.

‘Twas an evening in honour of the best in film and American television for 2022, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The annual awards ceremony calls for true Hollywood glitz and glamour and several turns for the paps from the cadre of award-winning and A-list celebrities in attendance.

The show was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and was aired live in the United States on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Angela Bassett and Jessica Chastain shimmied into silver numbers, Jamaica’s very own Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph opted for a scale-y turtleneck gown by Ali?tte, and the men made a case for embellished black tuxes.

Loop Lifestyle goes on the grey carpet.

