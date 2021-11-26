PHOTOS: Black Friday traffic jam in the Corporate Area | Loop Jamaica

Traffic in the commercial areas of Kingston and St Andrew moved at snail’s pace during the day on Friday as Jamaicans grabbed the opportunity to get discounted shopping prices on Black Friday.

Streets in areas such as Half-Way Tree, New Kingston and sections of downtown Kingston had long lines of traffic stretching many metres. Distances that usually take minutes to cover, took up to one hour.

The plazas were also congested, especially in Half-Way Tree, as people jockeyed for spaces to park.

Motorist, despite their frustration, were resigned to the situation as they waited patiently to progress over short distances.

“This is crazy, but what to do. I want to get piece of the discount shopping action so I just have to wait. Whenever I get through I get through,” said Pauline DaCosta, who was waiting to get parking in Village Plaza near Half-Way Tree.

“A suh di thing set unuh. The traffic a beat mi still, but mi just a work wid it still. Caan duh nuh better,” said a male motorist on Constant Spring Road again in Half-Way Tree, who did not want to disclose his name.