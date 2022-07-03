PHOTOS: Freak storm leaves major damage at Aberdeen High in St Bess | Loop Jamaica

Sections of Aberdeen High School in St Elizabeth were extensively damaged during a freak storm in the area on Saturday.

The storm, which struck shortly after midday, ripped off roofs from classrooms and a tuck shop.

A tree later fell on the tuck shop, further damaging the building.

Offices and perimeter fencing were also damaged during the weather phenomenon, while several electrical wires and trees were also brought down on the school compound.

The incident occurred a day after the school was closed for the summer holiday.

School officials are to submit a report on the damages to the Ministry of Education.