PHOTOS: Magna Motors unveils spanking new state-of-the-art facility | Loop Jamaica

Magna Motors Dealership celebrated its seventh anniversary in Jamaica by officially opening the new world-class facility on Oxford Road, with Prime Minister Andrew Holness in attendance, last Thursday, May 12.

The 2.5 acres facility is the new home of the Hyundai brand and will have a state-of-the-art service centre and showroom that will have several features like a play area for children. It also has a full-range service capacity for maintenance and repair, a unit for pre-owned vehicles and new parts department.

In addition to the showroom space, there are also 12 servicing bays, which can serve up to 100 customers daily, a 300 per cent increase in productivity.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director Agustin Lama, the facility will better enable Magna Motors to achieve the goals of creating and sustaining a strong business that contributes positively to the economy and provides “the best” automobile solutions.

“We have never lost sight of the goals, and I believe these goals together have been the hallmark of the group’s success. In our operations, the dedication to Jamaica, its environment and its people have never waned,” Lama said.

“Since 2015, Magna Group has significantly and steadily increased investment in the Jamaican market because of the confidence in the brand, the Jamaican government and the people.”

“I am enthusiastic about the new state-of-the-art facility, the new home for the Hyundai brand in Jamaica. It will allow us to more efficiently deliver the premium, world-class customer service that is in accordance with Hyundai’s modern-premium philosophy,” he continued.

CEO of Magna Motor Dealership in Jamaica, Erick Gutierrez, said Hyundai has grown significantly since 2015. He noted that 2021 was a record year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the brand is positioned to unlock opportunities.

Gutierrez said Magna has contributed to nation-building through donations to the health sector, elderly and disenfranchised youth while also launching a scholarship programme in 2020.

He stated that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and nurses at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) have benefited from Magna Motor’s generosity.