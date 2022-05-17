PHOTOS: Magna Motors unveils spanking new state-of-the-art facility | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
PHOTOS: Magna Motors unveils spanking new state-of-the-art facility | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

PHOTOS: Magna Motors unveils spanking new state-of-the-art facility

Political ombudsman to launch civic education handbook

Cavalier face must-win situation in Concacaf club championship

Travel is back: Dubai airport logs busiest quarter in years

Jamaica invites investment by Indian pharmaceutical companies

Seprod Foundation honours the late Richard Jones through scholarships

Digicel CEO to look at 100x faster data speeds as growth accelerator

Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

Why 11-year-old Amanda wants to become a lawyer

Is your child taking illegal taxis?

Tuesday May 17

29?C
Business
Loop News

1 hrs ago – Updated

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) tours the new state-of-the-art Magna Motor Dealership. Joining him are Industry Minister Audley Shaw (partially hidden); Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director Agustin Lama (right) and CEO of Magna Motor Dealership in Jamaica, Erick Gutierrez (centre). (Photos: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Magna Motors Dealership celebrated its seventh anniversary in Jamaica by officially opening the new world-class facility on Oxford Road, with Prime Minister Andrew Holness in attendance, last Thursday, May 12.

The 2.5 acres facility is the new home of the Hyundai brand and will have a state-of-the-art service centre and showroom that will have several features like a play area for children. It also has a full-range service capacity for maintenance and repair, a unit for pre-owned vehicles and new parts department.

In addition to the showroom space, there are also 12 servicing bays, which can serve up to 100 customers daily, a 300 per cent increase in productivity.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director Agustin Lama, the facility will better enable Magna Motors to achieve the goals of creating and sustaining a strong business that contributes positively to the economy and provides “the best” automobile solutions.

“We have never lost sight of the goals, and I believe these goals together have been the hallmark of the group’s success. In our operations, the dedication to Jamaica, its environment and its people have never waned,” Lama said.

“Since 2015, Magna Group has significantly and steadily increased investment in the Jamaican market because of the confidence in the brand, the Jamaican government and the people.”

“I am enthusiastic about the new state-of-the-art facility, the new home for the Hyundai brand in Jamaica. It will allow us to more efficiently deliver the premium, world-class customer service that is in accordance with Hyundai’s modern-premium philosophy,” he continued.

CEO of Magna Motor Dealership in Jamaica, Erick Gutierrez, said Hyundai has grown significantly since 2015. He noted that 2021 was a record year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the brand is positioned to unlock opportunities.

Gutierrez said Magna has contributed to nation-building through donations to the health sector, elderly and disenfranchised youth while also launching a scholarship programme in 2020.

He stated that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and nurses at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) have benefited from Magna Motor’s generosity.

Related Articles

Business

December 15, 2020 01:50 PM

Business

February 11, 2021 11:21 PM

Recent Articles

Business

PHOTOS: Magna Motors unveils spanking new state-of-the-art facility

Jamaica News

Political ombudsman to launch civic education handbook

Sport

Cavalier face must-win situation in Concacaf club championship

More From

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown, hubby expecting baby number two

See also

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown is expecting her second child with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via a post on Instagram on Sunday, which

Jamaica News

WATCH: PNP marches on Finance Ministry over soaring fuel prices…

Opposition Leader and President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Holding, led a team of party bigwigs and supporters to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service at National Heroes Circ

Jamaica News

Street in Jamaica renamed in honour of Indian social reformer

Flurry of activities on day two of President Ram Nath Kovind’s State visit

Jamaica News

Bar owner survives vicious machete attack in Hanover

Alleged aggressor charged with wounding with intent

Jamaica News

Brother and sister killed within hours in Linstead, St Catherine

Two siblings were shot dead hours apart in Linstead, St Catherine on Friday, sending shockwaves throughout the town that has become particularly violent since the start of the year.
The deceas

Jamaica News

Bartender from ‘Spain’ and shop operator killed in St Bess shooting

It was a bloody Friday the 13th in Black River, St Elizabeth, as five persons were shot, two fatally, at a bar in the town.
The attack came from so far unknown assailants in the Spring Park area of

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols