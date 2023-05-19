Photos: Pan Jamaica Group celebrates new beginnings Loop Jamaica

Local conglomerates Jamaica Producers Group Limited (JP) and PanJam Investment Limited (PanJam) joined together at Courtyard by Marriott Hotel to celebrate the commencement of the company that is now the Pan Jamaica Group on Wednesday evening.

Speakers at the cocktail event included Jeffrey Hall – CEO and Vice Chairman of the Pan Jamaica Group, Stephen Facey – Chairman of Pan Jamaica Group, Charles Johnston – Chairman, of Jamaica Producers Group and Joanna Banks – President, of Pan Jamaica Group, who spoke of the amalgamated company’s bright and promising future.

Many of the leaders of the enterprise in which the Pan Jamaica Group holds interests were present including Mark Williams – CEO of Kingston Wharves, Christopher Zacca – CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, Sam Cooper- Managing Director of Jamaica Property, David Martin – Managing Director of the JP Caribbean Food Group, and Mario Figueroa – General Manager of JP Farms.

Through this amalgamation, which was officially completed in May 2023, the company plans to deliver significant value for all shareholders through a strong and diverse portfolio of businesses both locally and internationally.

The amalgamated group is also expected to have substantial holdings in real estate and infrastructure, specialty food and drink manufacturing, agri-business, financial services and a global services network of interests in hotels and attractions, business process outsourcing, shipping, logistics and port operations.

Here are some highlights from Wednesday’s event: