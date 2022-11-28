Photos: Two-vehicle collision lands three people in hospital Loop Jamaica

Three people were rushed to hospital Sunday night after a two-vehicle collision in the vicinity of Manor Centre on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

One of the motor vehicles involved in the collision on Constant Spring Road on Sunday night.

The collision involved a Nissan AD Wagon and a Toyota Hiace. The two drivers and one passenger from the Nissan AD Wagon were reportedly taken to hospital.

According to information reaching Loop News, one of the drivers allegedly ran a red light, resulting in the collision after 9pm Sunday.

The scene of the crash on Constant Spring Road on Sunday night.

Their conditions are not known at this time.