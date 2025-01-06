Man City take spending this week to $150m by signing Omar Marmoush Global Play Day to be observed at schools across Jamaica Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 in League Cup semifinal 1st leg Golding eyes historic PNP victory in North East Manchester Gov’t monitoring deportation issues with US authorities– Johnson Smith Jackson says PNP not against Portmore becoming a parish, but...
PICA enhances service new customer relationship management system

05 February 2025
Acting Chief Executive Officer, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Garth Williams.

The Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) has introduced a new customer relationship management system, called REL-M.

The system enables customers to track their cases from start to finish, access more information about the services of PICA and have their issues resolved faster.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PICA, Garth Williams said that since the system became operational, the agency has been able to increase efficiency and improve service delivery.

“With the system, more customers are able to access information in a faster way. Since we began using it, over 44,000 tickets have been processed through the system and we anticipate that this will have a positive impact on customer satisfaction,” Williams shared.
 
He emphasised that with increased customer expectations and the growing need for operational agility, “it is essential to adopt innovative solutions to navigate the challenges of today’s dynamic business environment, and REL-M facilitates just that.”

Williams further noted that the data generated from the REL-M will assist PICA in its decision-making processes and fulfilling its border security mandate.

Implementation of REL-M was supported by the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), as part of the public-sector transformation programme to use information and communications technology to improve efficiency in the sector.

The system was implemented at a cost of approximately US$1 million.

