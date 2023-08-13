PICTORIAL: Denbigh 2023 was the usual exciting showcase Loop Jamaica

PICTORIAL: Denbigh 2023 was the usual exciting showcase
Reginald Allen

54 minutes ago

You know you are at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen Clarendon when you are in the company of a fashionable farming lady like this one pictured here. (Photos: Llewellyn Wynter)

The 2023 staging of the annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon was the usual showcase of high-quality farm products, techniques, personalities and overall colour and flavour of one of the top family-oriented shows locally.

Pulling Jamaicans from all across the island, and visitors from almost a dozen other countries, the three-day event culminated last Monday with as much excitement as could be expected, and Loop News captured some of the sceneries and engagements, which are carried in the pictorial presentation below.

