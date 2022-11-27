Pierre Urges Individual & Collective Fight Against Crime In Address To Nation – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Noting the need to fight the crime scourge individually and collectively as a country, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre outlined several measures to address the situation on Sunday.

Pierre spoke amid a violent crime wave.

In an address to the nation, he recalled several measures his administration had implemented in the last 16 months, including buying vehicles for the police, enacting the Firearms Amendment Act, recruiting news Special Police Constables, and effecting several social interventions to assist the vulnerable.

And in the coming months, Pierre said the government would introduce other measures.

– Advertisement –

They include formalising an Inter-Agency Intelligence Committee to adopt an Inter-agency collaborative approach within law enforcement agencies to work collectivelyto combat serious and organised crime and introducing drones to assist in crime detection.

In addition, Pierre, responsible for National Security, spoke of plans to operationalise the Swift Justice Project to reduce the backlog of cases and inspire confidence in the judicial system.

He also announced that the police would intensify searches and roadblocks in the coming weeks, resulting in some inconveniences.

“I urge the public to be understanding and cooperate with the police during these trying times,” the Prime Minister stated.

“Crime has continued to plague us for too long. We must fight back and take our communities. We must fight this scourge of crime individually and collectively as a country,” Pierre asserted.

And he observed that the police must play their part in upholding and enforcing the law, being examples of good governance in their duties with a zero tolerance for corruption in their ranks.

“The challenges we face are demanding, but not insurmountable,” Pierre declared.

His complete address appears below:

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com