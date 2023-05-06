Pilot reportedly held with ganja at airport granted $2 million bail Loop Jamaica

A pilot from Turks and Caicos, who was arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport on April 23, after packages of ganja were found in a suitcase belonging to him has been granted $2m bail.

The 35-year-old man, whose name is Kenado Thomas appeared with his attorneys, Peter Champagnie KC and Samoi Campbell in the Half Tree Parish Court on Friday where the bail amount was set with 1-2 sureties.

Thomas was charged with the offences of conspiracy to export ganja, attempting to export ganja, possession of ganja and dealing in ganja.

His attorneys in their submissions told the court that the Crown will have difficulty in establishing that their client had knowledge that the packages contained ganja.

Thomas is expected to return to court on June 12 when the crown is expected to have the case file completed.