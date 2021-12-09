‘PinexGinja’ returns to Ghana this Christmas | Loop Jamaica

As the world gradually emerges from the pandemic that began in 2020 and embraces the newer realities and disruption that are now present, a group of Jamaican and Ghanaian entrepreneurs are continuing their quest of connecting the African Diaspora through the cultural economy, travel and technology.

This group since, 2018, has been on a journey to connect people of African descent around the world through its event PinexGinja (Pine and Ginja).

PinexGinja, held in Accra, Ghana every December 24, is a Jamaican-inspired event. It also draws on Diaspora influences to bring people from different parts of the world together.

This year, PinexGinja III will be held at Pearly Gate Gardens in Accra, Ghana on December 24 under the theme ‘Dancehall 4EVA’.

As with many events, the pandemic disrupted the 2020 version, which was coming off a high in 2019 with its largest staging yet, and Grammy-award winning artiste Koffee in attendance.

The group, however, believes that the break provided them with an opportunity to dream about how different this new world could be and the role their event will play.

“We saw that the last two years has given the world a lot of time and perspective about how we want to continue. Technology has changed so much, the discussions that people of African descent have, has changed so much and we believe that connection and community will help us to find answers to some of these questions,” said Lakeshia Ford, co-founder of PinexGinja.

Ford also believes that the last two years showed the importance of technology and creative content and how much of a stake it will have in the future. During the period, Jamaican culture showed its relevance in the Versuz battle between Beenie Man and Bounty Killa, and African popular music continued its rise via Afrobeats and Amapiano.

“When people had to stay home, we saw how important it was to be able to consume different types of content, and PinexGinja is emblematic of why creative content and collaboration between different cultures are important,” she said.

The organisers intend to take this approach to PinexGinja 2021 by showcasing the power of Jamaican culture and how potent it is in the African space.

“Ghana and Jamaica will always have that genetic connection. At PinexGinja, we’re about showcasing the power of our cultures and how unity is always the preferred option,” said Mark Beckford, founder of the event.