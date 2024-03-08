Pinnock equals national indoor record to take NCAA long jump title Loop Jamaica

Pinnock equals national indoor record to take NCAA long jump title
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop Sports

14 minutes ago

Jamaican Wayne Pinnock of the University of Arkansas equals the national indoor record en route to claiming the men’s long jump gold medal at the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Championships in Boston on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Wayne Pinnock of the University of Arkansas won the men’s long jump gold medal on the second day of the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Championships in Boston, achieving an indoor career best of 8.40m on Friday. This equals the Jamaican national record jointly held by James Beckford (1996) and Carey McLeod (2023).

The 23-year-old athlete, who clinched silver at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary last year, surpassed his previous personal best of 8.34m twice during the competition.

Pinnock’s impressive series of jumps included distances of 8.23m, 8.36m, 8.29m, and 8.40m, as well as two fouls. With this performance, Pinnock joins Carey McLeod at No. 5 on the all-time collegiate list and stands at No. 2 on the University of Arkansas’ all-time list, second only to Erick Walder’s school record of 8.43m set in 1994.

Additionally, Pinnock surpassed the facility record of 8.20m previously set by McLeod earlier in the indoor season.

