Pinnock retains long jump title, Smikle takes discus honours Loop Jamaica

Wayne Pinnock, a standout from the University of Arkansas, successfully defended his national long jump title on the third and penultimate day of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Pinnock, previously a star athlete at Kingston College, emerged victorious with a remarkable leap of 8.32m in a highly competitive contest. Despite narrowly missing his season and personal best of 8.37m, the 22-year-old showcased his excellent form this season. He achieved the winning jump on his second attempt, facing a wind reading of -0.4 metres per second.

That lead made things interesting, as it followed the 8.27m registered by 2019 World Championships gold medallist, Tajay Gayle, who had to settle for second place.

Carey McLeod, also representing the University of Arkansas, claimed the third position with a jump of 8.20m.

Traves Smikle exits the competition area after his performance.

In the men’s discus competition, Traves Smikle clinched the championship title with a fifth-round effort measuring 66.12m. Roje Stona finished second at 65.92m, which briefly positioned him in the lead.

Fedrick Dacres, a five-time national champion and World Championships silver medalist, settled for third place with his best effort reaching 65.79m, falling short of his personal best of 70.78m.

The championships serve as the Jamaica Trials for upcoming international competitions.

Senior athletes are currently competing for coveted spots to represent the country at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27.

In addition to determining the team for the World Athletics Championships, the Jamaica trials will also establish the squads for three junior competitions. These competitions include the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 21-23), the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico (August 4-6), and the Under-18 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 6-9).