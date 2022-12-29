Pizza Hut Jamaica spreads joy with every slice to children in homes Loop Jamaica

In celebration of the festive season, Pizza Hut Jamaica shared Christmas cheer through specially catered meals and gifts for the children at three children’s homes in St Andrew and St Catherine.

Over 160 wards and caregivers at the Sunbeam Home for Boys, Annie Dawson Children’s Home and the Nest Children’s Home benefited from the series of festive holiday treats hosted by the leading quick-service brand.

“Christmas is a very special time for many, and children look forward to receiving gifts and all that the season brings. It is our third year hosting the treat, and it gets better every year. During this period, we focus on spreading love and joy by sharing the gift of delicious pizza to bring a smile to the faces of young ones”, remarked Pizza Hut’s Marketing Officer, Levene Sheriff.

“A key focus for Pizza Hut is providing children with opportunities to excel while creating lasting, positive memories”, Sheriff added. “Youth development is a big part of Pizza Hut’s philanthropic initiatives. While most of our focus is placed on education, it is also important to occasionally provide a treat to lift the spirits”.

Noting the challenges of being a ward of the state, Director at the Sunbeam Home for Boys Desmond Whitely said, “Christmas can be a difficult and unsettling time for the vulnerable young people in our care. Being away from their families, especially for Christmas, can dampen the spirit of children, so any attempt to mitigate that effect is a positive one. Therefore, treats like the one Pizza Hut has hosted can go a long way in helping to uplift the children and bring joy in the holiday period.”

Captain Keith Haughton at the Nest Children’s Home also noted that it has been over a year since the children had the opportunity to reconnect with the Pizza Hut team. “Pizza Hut came at an appropriate time. The children were happy. We are grateful for Pizza Hut to visit and bring so much joy to them. It is something of great appreciation”.

The atmosphere at the treats was filled with pure joy as staff and children expressed gratitude for the Christmas treat and activities.

Executive Director at the Annie Dawson Home for Children, Ivaline Nikie, noted, “Today allowed the children to unwind, relax, clear their minds and be kids. We appreciate Pizza Hut for remembering our children, and it’s another way of saying that someone cares about them”.

Sheriff concluded, “Pizza Hut recognizes the importance of Christmas to kids, and it is gratifying to see the smile on the children’s faces when their wishes are granted”. The responses have been fantastic, and we are happy to see them happy”.