Place in the Gold Cup final on the line as Reggae Boyz take on Mexico Loop Jamaica

A place in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup final will be on the line on Wednesday night when Jamaica meet Mexico in the semifinals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, starting at 9:00 o’clock.

The USA and Panama will contest the first semifinal at 6:30 pm.

Gold Cup knockout round matches between these two sides are nothing new. Jamaica’s first Gold Cup final appearance in 2015 came against Mexico in what was a 3-1 victory for El Tricolor.

Two years later in the 2017 tournament, the Reggae Boyz returned the favour by eliminating Mexico in the semifinals 1-0 on a late Kemar Lawrence free kick.

That Jamaica win serves as their only triumph against El Tricolor in eight Gold Cup matches, with the other seven ending in six defeats and a draw.

There have been many other recent match-ups between the two nations, including a pair of 2-1 Mexico wins in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying for Qatar 2022 and a pair of draws (1-1 and 2-2) in Group A of League A of the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.

Needless to say, there will be few secrets when these teams take the field on Wednesday night.

Jamaica arrive at the encounter with three wins and a draw thus far in this Gold Cup, including a solid 1-0 victory over Guatemala in the quarterfinals in which goalkeeper and 2017 Gold Cup Golden Glove Award winner AndreBlake kept a clean sheet with six saves.

Up top Jamaica have an abundance of talent. Demarai Gray has three assists in this Gold Cup, while LeonBailey has created problems for opposing defenses with 10 shots taken.

Mexico rebounded from their 1-0 loss to Qatar in their group stage finale with a 2-0 quarterfinal win versus Costa Rica.

Orbelin Pineda found the back of the net, giving him six goals in 16 Gold Cup matches, while midfield lynchpin Edson Alvarez was his usual superb self and now has 267 passes in the tournament, completing 92 percent of them.

With so much attacking star power and defensive toughness on both sides, an electric 90 minutes await in Las Vegas.