Homemade firearm seized during operation in Kingston Central Watch: Mountain View protest triggers road block, school closure Everton advance in FA Cup after Dyche's firing and Fulham also win Jamaica I See: Negril is always a good idea! Newsmaker of the Week: Lawrence Rowe's explosive ‘innings’ rocks PNP Biden set to lift Cuba's terrorism sponsor label
World News

Plane collides with helicopter mid-air in Washington, DC 

29 January 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

BREAKING,

News|Aviation

An aircraft and a helicopter have collided mid-air in Washington, DC, the United States, forcing a halt to all takeoffs and landings at Ronald Reagan National Airport, authorities have said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Wednesday that a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 jet collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the airport.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4

Plane crash in South Sudan kills at least 20 people

list 2 of 4

Duck DNA, bird feathers found in ill-fated Jeju Air jet engines: Probe

list 3 of 4

Xi and Putin discuss relations with Trump, Ukraine and Taiwan

list 4 of 4

Jeju Air black boxes ceased recording before plane crash, South Korea says

end of list

“The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation,” the aviation agency said in a statement, referring to the National Transportation Safety Board.

“Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport,” the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a post on X. “Fireboats on scene.”

Video posted on social media appeared to show a mid-air collision over the Potomac River.

 

Support us

Related News

10 January 2025

US Supreme Court critical of TikTok arguments against looming ban 

06 January 2025

Canada’s Trudeau steps down as Liberal Party leader amid pressure 

29 January 2025

Trump confirmation hearings live news: RFK Jr faces Senate grilling 

16 January 2025

Brazil Supreme Court nixes Bolsonaro’s effort to attend Trump inauguration 