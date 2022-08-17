Plane makes dangerously low landing above people’s heads in Greece Loop Jamaica

Footage shows a plane making a dangerously low landing on the island of Skiathos in Greece.

The A321neo aircraft, operated by low-cost carrier Wizz Air, touched down on the runway next to the beach as holidaymakers ducked for cover. Others recorded the moment on their phones.

Officials said the jet made a safe landing at the Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis Airport on the Greek island on August 5.

Due to its geography, the airport is a popular spot for jet enthusiasts wanting to see spectacular landings.