Plane skids off runway after landing at airport in Somalia Loop Jamaica

Plane skids off runway and crashes into pieces in Somalia (Credit: Viral Press via AP Video)

A small passenger plane veered off the runway on arrival Tuesday at the international airport in Mogadishu, according to state media.

The Somali National News Agency cited the transport minister as saying one person was injured, and all others were safely rescued.

The Halla Airlines-operated Embraer EMB 120 jet carrying 34 passengers and crew was landing at the Aden Adde International in Mogadishu when it skidded off the tarmac and smashed into a fence.

Footage shows the aircraft touching down on the runway before swerving sharply off the path. The crash severely damaged the fuselage, while the cockpit was seen nearly severed from the plane.

Images shared on social media show the plane lying next to a low concrete wall.

It is not immediately clear what caused the accident. The weather at the seaside airport is partly cloudy.

