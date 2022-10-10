Planned power outages for Oct 10 and 11 Loop Jamaica

6 min read

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News


Monday Oct 10

Jamaica News

Sections of at least seven parishes to be impacted

Loop News

6 minutes ago

(File photo)

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11, in sections of at least seven parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

The areas to be impacted on Monday, October 10 are:

Askenish, Medley, and Dundee Pen in Hanover, from 9:30am – 4:30pmDunbar’s River – Chantilly, in Westmoreland, from 10am – 5pmBrompton Heights in Manchester, from 9:30am – 11:00amAtkinson Drive, also in Manchester, from 10:30am – 4:00pmDanvers Pen Bridge to Cedar Valley in St Thomas, from 9:30am – 5:00pmFree Hill in St Mary, from 10:30am – 12:30pm

The areas to be impacted on Tuesday, October 11 are:

Institution Drive to Wilton, to include Horizon Park, Olive Park, Braes River, and Elim in St Elizabeth, from 9am – 6pm Hodges Land, also in St Elizabeth, from 9am – 4pmOrange Bay to Negril Cabin in Hanover, from 9am – 5pmDelveland – Moreland Hill in Westmoreland, from 9am – 5pmHughenden Ave in St Andrew, from 9am – 2pmSt Faiths District, also in St Andrew, from 10am – 4:30pmEmerald Rd, Retreat Housing Scheme in St Thomas, from 9:30am – 5pmHanbury Hill in Manchester, from 9am – 5pmBethel Street, also in Manchester, from 9:30am – 3:30pm



