Plant Protection undergoes registration of all stakeholder agencies and individuals

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Plant Protection Division within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Trade & Barbuda Affairs is in the process of updating its registry of stakeholders.

All stakeholders are invited to visit the office located on Upper Corn Alley, or contact the office via telephone or email for further details.

Stakeholders include any person or entity involved in the handling of plants and plant products including, but not limited to, the following:

Suppliers of agricultural & other inputs (e.g., seeds, plant growth media and biological soil enhancement products, lumber, )

Agroprocessors

Customs brokers, freight forwarders & couriers

Cooperatives or groups

Importers, exporters & hucksters

Farmers, Florists & horticulturists

Landscapers & plant nurseries

Researchers

Resorts/hotels

Shipping companies

Supermarkets (particularly those which import fresh produce & other plant items)

For any Plant Protection information or assistance, persons are encouraged to contact the Plant Protection Division at 562-6776, 462-6776/7, 462-7378 OR via email at [email protected].

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com