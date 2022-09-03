Plastic ban changes coming to counter practices outside regulations Loop Jamaica

The Government will be making changes to the ban on single-use plastic bags and polystyrene to counter practices being carried out by persons that are outside of the regulations.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, said “persons will look at ways around the regulations where they run afoul with the law, but they are able to maintain their profit”.

“We have seen persons [go] outside of the regulations on plastic bans… they’ve gone a little larger, a little thicker, trying to use plastic, instead of recyclable alternatives,” the Minister noted.

“That means we’re going to have to move the goal post. We’re [also] going to increase the size, both in terms of dimensions, the thickness and types of plastic bags that are banned,” he further disclosed.

The Minister provided details during a virtual plastic forum, held recently.

Senator Samuda said it is also the Government’s intention to include plastic containers, which are being used to substitute Styrofoam, in the ban.

“So [for businesses that] are contemplating their next round of purchases, I will suggest strongly that [consideration be given to] recyclable alternatives, because you will get stuck with goods,” he advised.

He emphasised that the Government will not be reimbursing those purchases since the Ministry is “sending a clear signal” before the ban’s amendment.

Meanwhile, Senator Samuda said microplastics, which are within personal care products, will also be included in the changes.

“Our sewerage plants and wastewater processing stations really can’t manage these microplastics. There’s no way for us to filter them out. We don’t need them [because] they are deleterious to human health, marine health [and] they can affect soil quality… .

They have to go,” he emphasised.

The change will include greater collaboration among the Jamaica Customs Agency; National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA); Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ); the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).