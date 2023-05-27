Players at one of island’s top premier league side robbed by thugs Loop Jamaica

Players at one of island's top premier league side robbed by thugs
Saturday May 27

Football team robbed

Players and officials at one of the island’s top premier league clubs have been left traumatized after they fell victim to criminals who stole their valuables and other items while they were competing in a match at Sabina Park on Friday.

Reports reaching Loop News are that the team members of Cavalier played a match against Portmore and lost the game 2-0.

After the match officials of the Cavalier team hinted that the loss may be as a result of more than just what took place on the field of play.

The incident is said to have left the players traumatized and worried.

According to stats in the premier league up to the point of playing 26 matches, Cavalier was in second place behind Arnette Gardens who were on 55 points compared to Cavalier’s 52.

