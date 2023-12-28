Playing without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, 76ers beat Magic 112-92 Loop Jamaica

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points, Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton added 22 each ands the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 112-92 on Wednesday night while playing without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

Paul Reed had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the 76ers while starting at center for Embiid, the league’s leading scorer who missed a second straight game because of a sprained right ankle. Philadelphia have won nine of their past 11 games.

Franz Wagner scored 24 points for the Magic, who were held to a season low in scoring and have lost five of seven.

SUNS 129, ROCKETS 113

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists for his 18th career triple-double, helping Phoenix Suns beat Houston Rockets to end a three-game losing streak.

Durant was 9 of 16 from the field and also had two steals and a block in Phoenix’s first road victory since Nov. 26. The Suns improved to 15-15.

Eric Gordon matched Durant with 27 points in his first game back in Houston since being traded in February. He scored 17 points in the Suns’ 43-point second quarter en route to a 73-55 halftime lead. Devin Booker added 20 points.

Alperen Sengun led Houston with 24 points.

THUNDER 129, KNICKS 120

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each scored 36 points, and Williams hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter in Oklahoma City Thunder’s victory over New York Knicks.

Chet Holmgren added 22 points for Oklahoma City, which beat Western Conference-leading Minnesota on Tuesday night and were playing their third back-to-back this season. The Thunder are 20-9.

Julius Randle led New York with 25 points.

CAVALIERS 113, MAVERICKS 110

DALLAS (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 29 points, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 points down in the first half to beat Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks went five minutes without scoring in the fourth quarter as a nine-point lead turned into a 111-105 deficit with 1:13 remaining.

Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 23 rebounds, one off his career high, to help the Cavs improve to 3-1 in the four games Donovan Mitchell has missed with an illness.

Luka Doncic scored 39 points for Dallas to get to at least 30 for the 14th time in 15 games.

BUCKS 144, NETS 122

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Khris Middleton added 27 points and 10 assists and Milwaukee Bucks beat a Brooklyn Nets team that treated it like a preseason game.

The Nets rested three starters and barely played two others on the night after a victory in Detroit that extended the Pistons’ losing streak to 27, an NBA single-season record.

Rookie Jalen Wilson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets.

RAPTORS 132, WIZARDS 102

WASHINGTON (AP) — OG Anonuby scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 22 points and 11 assists and Toronto eased past Washington.

Scottie Barnes had 20 points and 12 rebounds. The Raptors snapped a three-game slide and five-game road losing streak while beginning a stretch of nine of 10 on the road.

Washington have lost three straight to fall to 5-25 — the franchise’s second-worst 30-game start.