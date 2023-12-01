Plea deal with other accused being sought by Leoda Bradshaw’s attorney Loop Jamaica

Attorneys representing the remainder of the persons who have been charged relative to the abduction and murder of a daughter of Member of Parliament (MP) Phillip Paulwell and the child’s mother, are seeking to get the records of the apparent plea deal between the Crown and two potential witnesses.

As outlined in the video below, the matter of the plea deal is central on the focus of the defence team.

The remaining accused persons – two having already pleaded guilty and been sentenced – are Leoda Bradshaw and her cousin, Roland Balfour.

They appeared in the Supreme Court on Friday morning, when the matter was heard relative to plea and case management handling.

Deborah Martin, one of the defence lawyers on the case, told presiding Judge Vinnette Graham Allen that the director of public prosecution (DPP) issued a public statement indicating that a deal was reached with persons who could be called to testify against her client.

She told the judge that she needed to know how the details of the deal were arrived at for the witnesses to testify in court.

However, the prosecution indicated that the court proceedings dealing with the plea deal was done in-camera, and the files were sealed.

Martin indicated that she would be taking the necessary action to have the files unsealed.