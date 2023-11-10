‘Please stop,’ school VP appeals to those behind bomb ‘hoax’ Loop Jamaica

‘Please stop,’ school VP appeals to those behind bomb ‘hoax’ Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
6 hrs ago

‘Please stop,’ school VP appeals to those behind bomb ‘hoax’

Camperdown High School is one of the schools that had to close its doors early Friday as emergency personnel assessed whether a bomb threat at the institution was genuine.

The Kingston educational institution joined a list of schools who had to activate emergency protocols since Thursday after receiving bomb threats via email, the first of which was received on Thursday.

The bomb threats continued on Friday, at additional schools and in some cases courthouses.

Speaking to Loop News on Friday, the Camperdown’s Vice-principal Dennis Webster appealed to those responsible for the bomb threas, which the police believe is a hoax, to stop.

“Please stop”, he said, adding that the students will have to make up for the learning loss as a result of the disruption in their studies.

Watch as the vice-principal explained how the school has been impacted by the apparent bomb hoax.

