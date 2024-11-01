PM Andrew Holness outlines aspects of ASPIRE Jamaica initiatives

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday unveiled a series of initiatives that are said to be aimed at securing economic stability and fostering inclusive, transformative growth across the society.

In introducing the programme dubbed ASPIRE Jamaica, Holness told his audience at Jamaica House that it is a critical step in addressing longstanding challenges, including decades of underinvestment in infrastructure.

He further described ASPIRE Jamaica as a vision for achieving "robust, transformative growth that uplifts every Jamaican."

He emphasised that the initiative focuses on achieving economic independence by leveraging Jamaica's own resources to generate opportunities for its citizens.

The ASPIRE acronym represents:

A: Access to Economic Opportunity for All (Inclusive Growth)

S: Safety and Security

P: People and Human Capital Development

I: Infrastructure Development

R: Reform of Bureaucracy to Improve Ease, Speed, and Cost of Doing Business

E: Economic Diversification and Development of New Industries

Holness highlighted the country's progress over the past decade, transitioning from what he said was near economic collapse in 2013, to becoming a global example of prudent macroeconomic management.

"In 2013, Jamaica faced unsustainable debt levels, massive unemployment and the spectre of bankruptcy.

“However, through national resolve and consensus, we charted a path of fiscal prudence, debt reduction, and macroeconomic stability," he said.

The video above covered some of his presentation.