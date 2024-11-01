Significance of urban planning takes centrestage on Nov 8 Berger Paints Jamaica announces board changes Photo: Digicel Foundation supports Poverty Eradication Day 13-year-old girl of August Town, St Andrew gone missing Business leaders express confidence in new finance minister Over 5,000 students benefit from $10 million back-to-school initiative
Local News

PM Andrew Holness outlines aspects of ASPIRE Jamaica initiatives

21 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday unveiled a series of initiatives that are said to be aimed at securing economic stability and fostering inclusive, transformative growth across the society.

In introducing the programme dubbed ASPIRE Jamaica, Holness told his audience at Jamaica House that it is a critical step in addressing longstanding challenges, including decades of underinvestment in infrastructure.

He further described ASPIRE Jamaica as a vision for achieving "robust, transformative growth that uplifts every Jamaican."

He emphasised that the initiative focuses on achieving economic independence by leveraging Jamaica's own resources to generate opportunities for its citizens.

The ASPIRE acronym represents:

A: Access to Economic Opportunity for All (Inclusive Growth)

S: Safety and Security

P: People and Human Capital Development

I: Infrastructure Development

R: Reform of Bureaucracy to Improve Ease, Speed, and Cost of Doing Business

E: Economic Diversification and Development of New Industries

Holness highlighted the country's progress over the past decade, transitioning from what he said was near economic collapse in 2013, to becoming a global example of prudent macroeconomic management.

"In 2013, Jamaica faced unsustainable debt levels, massive unemployment and the spectre of bankruptcy.

“However, through national resolve and consensus, we charted a path of fiscal prudence, debt reduction, and macroeconomic stability," he said.

The video above covered some of his presentation.

Support us

Related News

11 November 2024

Leslie Campbell to know fate in December re IC case on his statutories

15 November 2024

St Bess cops lay charges against supermarket robbery, murder suspects

17 November 2024

Sentencing next year for cabbie involved in crash that left 5 dead

01 November 2024

100 Kingston celebrates nine years with new menu items, specials