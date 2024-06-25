PM Andrew Holness puts God at centre of everything he does

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the church has had a profound impact on his personal journey from a young man to his ascension to his current office in Jamaica.

Addressing the congregation at the Exchange Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday as well as the St Ann’s Bay New Testament Church on Sunday, both in St Ann, Holness credited the church as a fundamental force that has helped shape his values, outlook on life, and leadership style, adding that “I am who I am today because of the church”.

“I continue to put God at the centre of everything I do. The church is a strong and respected voice in our society that helps to encourage, guide and reassure our people. We embrace the work of the church as our nation remains covered by the hands of God through [your] ceaseless prayers and intercession,” he stated.

Holness, in reflecting on “the pivotal role” that faith and spirituality have played in his life, from his formative years to his current position as prime minister, said the church has been a constant guiding light, shaping his decisions and actions.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is greeted by children on arrival at the Exchange Seventh-day Adventist Church in St Ann on June 22. (Photo: JIS)

He added that at the heart of his personal ethos is a deep-rooted faith that has not only informed his personal convictions, but has also guided his approach to governance, emphasising the values of integrity, compassion, and service to the people of Jamaica.

“The church, as a religious institution, continues to play a pivotal role in providing moral guidance, fostering community cohesion and offering [spiritual solace] to the nation,” Holness said, highlighting its importance in encouraging, guiding and reassuring the people of Jamaica through its teachings and outreach programmes.

“We embrace the work of the church,” he said, expressing gratitude for the tireless efforts of religious leaders and congregations in upholding the nation’s spiritual well-being.

He also acknowledged the vital role of the church in fostering a sense of community, solidarity and hope among the people of Jamaica, emphasising the importance of faith as a unifying force that transcends social divides.

Holness, in the meantime, also highlighted the significant role that churches play in the country’s social safety net, acknowledging the Seventh-day Adventist Church for its proactive approach in promoting health and providing support to the community.

“The church is a significant part of our social safety net as a society. It provides help and support to people in the community, including shut-ins and the elderly. The Seventh-day Adventist Church promotes health from the pulpit by teaching about a balanced diet, which has kept many in our communities healthy,” he added.