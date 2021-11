Prime Minister, Andrew Holness has announced changes to some COVID19 measures effective Thursday.

The new nightly revised curfew is 9pm to 5am.

The new measure will be effective for the next three weeks.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in Parliament moments ago.

The Prime minister also reported that gathering limits for church attendance and weddings have now been increased to 100 persons.

20 persons will now be able to attend funerals and burials.