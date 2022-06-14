PM calls urgent meeting with local contractors over highway project | Loop Jamaica

PM calls urgent meeting with local contractors over highway project
Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to on Tuesday meet with local contractors who have raised concerns about the South Coast Highway Improvement Project.

At Monday’s Cabinet meeting, Holness instructed Minister with Responsibility for Works, Everald Warmington, to arrange an urgent meeting with contractors after they wrote a letter to the Prime Minister expressing concerns about the progress of the project, specifically in relation to the section that stretches from Yallahs Bridge in St Thomas to Port Antonio in Portland.

The issues to be discussed include the contractual relationship between the sub-contractor and the main contractor, the delays in traversing the road, as well as dust and sound nuisance.

Residents of the area have also raised concerns about issues affecting their communities as road work under the project continues.

Holness is expected to chair the meeting with the contractors.

