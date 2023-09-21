PM condemns gun attack on Integrity Commission director Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has strongly condemns the appalling act of violence against a director of the Integrity Commission this morning in Kingston.

Describing it as a “shocking” incident, Holness said a director of the Integrity Commission was shot and injured in the car park of the agency’s offices in New Kingston, St Andrew.

The prime minister said the Government is deeply concerned about the incident, and said its thoughts and prayers are with the injured director and their family at this time.

Pointing out that the Integrity Commission plays a crucial role in upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity within Jamaica, any act of violence directed at individuals serving in such critical roles is an affront to the values that our democracy stands for.

He said, too, that the Government has full confidence in the law enforcement agencies’ ability to swiftly investigate this matter and bring those responsible to justice.

“We urge the public to cooperate with the authorities in their efforts to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation,” Holness said.

He emphasised that violence has no place in the society.

“We must all work together to promote a culture of respect, dialogue, and peaceful resolution of conflicts. Such incidents should not deter those committed to serving our nation with honesty and integrity,” he said.

Holness reiterated that the Government of Jamaica remains committed to supporting the work of the Integrity Commission and will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of its staff.

“We call on all Jamaicans to stand united against violence and to continue working together for a brighter and more prosperous future for our beloved country,” he said.