PM defends naming of homeless shelter in honour of McKenzie | Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is defending the decision to name the new transitional facility for homeless people in downtown Kingston in honour of Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie.

“If I were of the view that the minister was not deserving of it and it came to my attention before it was approved, I would’ve stopped it,” declared Holness amid questions about why the building was named after the minister.

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) passed a resolution on May 10 to name the facility the Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centre for the Homeless.

The centre, which has the capacity to house 40 persons, was opened on Friday, is the brainchild of McKenzie.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark its opening, Holness reminded those critical of the naming of the centre in honour of McKenzie, to remember that in the past, other buildings have been named in honour of mayors and Government ministers.

“There is the drop-in centre on Hanover Street, which I believe was named after former Mayor Atkins, and that was probably done while Mayor Atkins was mayor, and I could go on.

“There is the Pearnel Charles Arcade, and you name it, and you can probably find more if you were to try,” said Holness.

Desmond McKenzie

In describing McKenzie, a former Mayor of Kingston, as a strong advocate for the poor over the years, Holness said the bi-partisan support for the naming of the building in the minister’s honour is an indication that he (McKenzie) was deserving of the accolade.

“… What you heard here today, not just from the minister’s political associates, but also generally, is that the minister took this as his personal passion.

“The minister took this as something that he believed in, and safe to say that even if he was not in politics, he would have pursued it, and he placed special effort in having it done,” Holness remarked.

In response to the overwhelming praise for his work to improve the lives of the poor and needy in the Corporate Area, McKenzie said he had the idea to transform an abandoned dental clinic into such a centre from as far back as 2008.

“It is a journey that I am happy has manifested itself to the point where we can officially open this facility,” he said.

The centre was built at a cost of $140 million and is to offer temporary care to the homeless population through treatment and intervention services.

Further, these beneficiaries are to receive assistance with being reintegrated into society while they are housed at the centre.

“It is anticipated that this facility will set an example of service excellence with regard to the improved care offerings to the poor and vulnerable,” Holness indicated during his speech at the ceremony.