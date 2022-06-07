PM Holness departs for Summit of the Americas | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
PM Holness departs for Summit of the Americas
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Prime Minister Andrew Holnes (File photo)

Prime Minister Andrew Holness departed the island Tuesday afternoon for the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, in the USA.

During his visit, Holness will hold bilateral discussions with US Government officials and other high-level officials, a release from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

The Ninth Summit of the Americas, which was initially scheduled to be held in 2021, was postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and to facilitate an in-person engagement.
This Summit began on June 6 under the theme ‘Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Future’.

Holness is expected to address a plenary session and participate along with several Heads of Government in other discussions.

The release said issues to be discussed at the Summit include:

Health and Resilience in the Americas;Our Green Future;Accelerating the Clean Energy Transition;Regional Agenda for Digital Transformation; and Inter-American Action Plan on Democratic Governance.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill. Jamaica’s Ambassador to Washington Audrey Marks will also join the Prime Minister at the Summit.

Holness is expected to return to the island on June 11, 2022.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, will be in charge of the Government.

