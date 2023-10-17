PM Holness in Canada for summit Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness departed Jamaica Tuesday for Ottawa, Canada to participate in the Canada-CARICOM Summit in that country.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the summit serves as a crucial platform for multilateral discussions and collaborations between Canada and other CARICOM member states.

OPM explained that it would be focusing on shared priorities, including building inclusive and sustainable economies and increasing trade and investment.

Holness is scheduled to return to the island on October 22, 2023.

In his absence, Dr Horace Chang, deputy prime minister and minister of national security, will be in charge of the Government.